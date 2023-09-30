Home

Business

RBI Extends Last Date To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes At Banks, Check New Date Here

RBI Extends Last Date To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes At Banks, Check New Date Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the Last Date To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes At Banks.

'Will Be Just Another Piece Of Paper If...' RBI Clarifies As Last Date To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes Today

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the Last Date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes at Banks. According to the RBI, the new date to exchange Rs 2000 notes at banks is October 7. . The RBI has also informed that the Rs 2,000 note will remain valid even after the deadline to exchange ends. The previous deadline was today. It is important to note that banks will stop accepting ₹ 2,000 notes for exchange from Obtober 8. However, people can till exchange ₹ 2,000 notes at 19 offices of the RBI. The notes can also be sent by post to the RBI’s “issue offices” by India Post.

Trending Now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier said that it has received Rs 3.42 lakh crore worth of ₹ 2,000 notes from a total of ₹ 3.56 lakh crore in circulation as on May 19.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES