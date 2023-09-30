By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
RBI Extends Last Date To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes At Banks, Check New Date Here
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the Last Date To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes At Banks.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the Last Date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes at Banks. According to the RBI, the new date to exchange Rs 2000 notes at banks is October 7. . The RBI has also informed that the Rs 2,000 note will remain valid even after the deadline to exchange ends. The previous deadline was today. It is important to note that banks will stop accepting ₹ 2,000 notes for exchange from Obtober 8. However, people can till exchange ₹ 2,000 notes at 19 offices of the RBI. The notes can also be sent by post to the RBI’s “issue offices” by India Post.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier said that it has received Rs 3.42 lakh crore worth of ₹ 2,000 notes from a total of ₹ 3.56 lakh crore in circulation as on May 19.
