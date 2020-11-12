New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday stated that the country’s economy for the first time is in historic technical recession in the first half of 2020-21. Also Read - There Will be Paradigm Shift, Economy Expected to Bounce Back From Next Fiscal, Says SBI Chief

According to a team of economists, including Michael Patra, RBI’s deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, the economy shrank for the second straight quarter. Also Read - Banks to Charge For Deposit, Withdrawal of Money? Finance Ministry Clears The Air | Read Here

“India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history,” the economists wrote in a report. Notably, the Centre is due to publish the official statistics on November 27. Also Read - Loan Moratorium: How Banks Credit ‘Compound Interest’ Refund to Customer’s Account?

The RBI is buoyed by cost cuts at companies that boosted operating profits even as sales dipped. It also said that if this upturn is sustained, the economy will return to growth in the October-December quarter.

In August this year, the Central government had reported a 23.9 percent contraction in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter. The RBI has ‘nowcast’ that GDP for the July-September quarter is set for a contraction of 8.6 percent.

‘Nowcasting’ is the prediction of the present or the very near future of the state of the economy.

On the other hand, Moody’s have also revised India’s 2020 GDP target and a decline of 8.9% is expected now.