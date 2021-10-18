New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and a Rs 1.95 crore fine on Standard Chartered Bank for the violation of various guidelines.Also Read - SBI Is New Tenant of Amitabh Bachchan; Check Monthly Rent, Other Details

Fine levied on SBI for non-compliance with the directions contained in 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016', the RBI said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the RBI imposed a Rs 1.95 crore penalty on Standard Chartered Bank for non-compliance of the directions issued by the RBI on 'Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions', 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks', 'Credit Card Operations of banks' and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' among others, the central bank said in a statement.

These monetary penalties have been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, it said.