Home

Business

RBI Slaps Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay (India) Over Non Compliance With KYC Norms

RBI Slaps Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay (India) Over Non Compliance With KYC Norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited over non-compliance with the regulator's directions on KYC requirements.

RBI Slaps Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay (India) Over Non Compliance With KYC Norms

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited over non-compliance with the regulator’s directions on KYC requirements.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 3,06,66,000 on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited (the entity) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) dated August 27, 2021 (as updated from time to time) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time),” the RBI said in a release on Friday.

You may like to read

Earlier, the RBI had issued a notice to Amazon Pay (India) seeking a show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

“It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions”, said the statement released by the central bank. “After considering the entity’s response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” it added.

The central bank, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the Amazon Pay (India) with its customers.

The RBI exercised its powers under the Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The statement further noted that this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.