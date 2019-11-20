New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday superseded the Board of Directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) to initiate insolvency proceedings, citing governance concerns and company defaults.

In a statement issued earlier today, the RBI said that it would refer DHFL for the insolvency and placed the non-banking finance company under an administration to look into the process of resolution.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (I) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of DHFL owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations,” the statement read.

The bank appointed the R. Subramaniakumar, ex-MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, as the Administrator under Section 45-IE (2) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Reserve Bank also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional, the central bank said.