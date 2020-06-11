Mumbai: To strengthen the rating process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) garnered the credit rating agencies’ (CRAs) feedback as well as their assessment of the economy and various sectors Also Read - RBI Proposes to Deregulate Price Discovery Process For Sale of Loans

The RBI Governor on Wednesday discussed with top CRAs executives via video link their assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors, including the financial sector.

They also discussed major factors that affect credit ratings of various entities.