RBI To Allow Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines Via UPI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through UPI will be allowed.

The UPI has transformed retail payments in India, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed operation credit to be offered at banks through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through UPI will be allowed.

“At present, UPI transactions are enabled between deposit accounts at banks, sometimes intermediated by pre-paid instruments including wallets. It is now proposed to expand the scope of UPI by enabling transfer to/from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks, in addition to deposit accounts,” Das said after a two-day monetary policy (MPC) meeting.

RBI Governor Das said, “In other words, UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks.”

According to the RBI governor, the UPI has transformed retail payments in India and its robustness has been leveraged to develop new products and features from time to time.

Das said recently, RuPay credit cards were permitted to be linked to UPI. This was in addition to the existing facility of linkage of UPI with deposit accounts.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the key benchmark interest rate – repo rate – unchanged at 6.5 per cent with readiness to act should the situation so warrant, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Five out of six members of MPC voted to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation aligns with target while focusing on growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank decided to take a pause after a rate hike seen in previous six consecutive policies.

Accordingly, RBI has decided that the standing deposit facility (SDF) will remain unchanged at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates unchanged at 6.75 per cent.

Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) conducted its three-day meeting on April 3, April 5 and April 6 amid the rate hiking spree that started in May last year to check inflation.

At the last MPC meeting of the RBI in early February, it decided to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent to manage inflation. So far, RBI raised the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to banks, by 250 basis points cumulatively since May 2022.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

