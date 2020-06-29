Mumbai: To pump up liquidity in the financial system, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct special ‘Open Market Operations (OMO) on July 2. Also Read - Centre Discussing With RBI on One-time Loan Restructuring For Stressed Companies

The special OMO session will see simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for Rs 10,000 crore. Also Read - Centre Brings Cooperative Banks Across India Under RBI Supervision, to Issue Ordinance Soon

The operation is likened to the Federal Reserve’s ‘operational twist’ — which involved swapping short-term treasury securities for long-term government debts conducted in 2011-12. Also Read - Plenty of Liquidity Available in The System: SBI Chairman

Under its OMO operations, RBI will sell short-term securities worth Rs 10,000 crore maturing in the current band next year and purchase long-term securities of an equal amount maturing between 2027 and 2033.

The move is expected to improve both liquidity and bond yields.