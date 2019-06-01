Thiruvananthapuram: The Reserve Bank of India would inaugurate its ‘financial literacy week’ programme in Kerala on June 3.

With an aim to promote financial literacy at the ground level, the Reserve Bank of India is observing the first week of June as the Financial Literacy Week across the country, an RBI release said here.

The Financial Literacy Week would focus on farmers as target group with the primary theme being “responsible borrowing and agricultural finance”.

Regional Director of RBI, Thiruvananthapuram, SMN Swamy would inaugurate the programme here and address top bankers of the state and media personnel at the event that would be part of the FL Week and financial literacy framework of the apex bank, it said.

During the event, the primary theme, to be communicated to the common man through financial intermediaries during the week, would be highlighted and disseminated to the bankers and media, the release added.