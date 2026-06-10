RBI to replace Indian paper currency notes with plastic currency from June 30? Government says… | Fact Check

A post is presently circulating on several social media platforms that claims that the Reserve Bank of India will withdraw paper currency notes from June 30. Read the truth here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/rbi-to-replace-indian-paper-currency-notes-with-plastic-currency-from-june-30-government-says-claim-is-fake-no-plans-to-withdraw-pib-fact-check-8442106/ Copy

RBI to replace Indian paper currency notes with plastic currency from June 30? Government says... | Fact Check(Photo Credit: magnific.com)

The 2016 Demonetisation move by the Modi government has completely changed the flow of the country’s financial system. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, also made a big statement regarding the Indian currency note. According to him, the RBI is examining a proposal to introduce polymer or plastic currency notes. Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the proposal remains under consideration and is still at a preliminary stage. He stated that as far as polymer notes are concerned, the proposal is under consideration, adding that as soon as any decision is taken on it, we will inform you, IANS reported.

Will RBI replace Indian paper currency notes with plastic currency from June 30?

Amid the plastic currency notes proposal, a post is presently circulating on several social media platforms that claims that the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes from June 30, 2026. However, PIB Fact Check has dismissed these rumours, terming them ‘fake’.

Also Read: Are paper notes on their way out? RBI makes big announcement regarding plastic currency

What does PIB Fact Check say on the viral claim?

PIB stated that there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic notes by June 30. To prevent the spread of disinformation, PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp with a message: “Claims that paper currency notes will be discontinued and replaced with plastic notes from 30 June are fake.”

Several social media posts are falsely claiming that RBI will withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes from June 30, 2026.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Fake ✅ According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or… pic.twitter.com/dhZqANjip9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 9, 2026

Sharing a post on X, the Press Information Bureau(PIB) wrote, “According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.” The clarification came after multiple messages circulated across digital platforms, triggering concern among citizens regarding the status of their legal tender.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially flagged the viral messages as completely baseless, urging the public not to succumb to panic or spread unverified rumors. The government’s factual verification handle explicitly stated that the central bank is not executing any transition toward synthetic alternatives. “This claim is Fake,” the PIB Fact Check post stated.

Also Read: Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500: India to soon get plastic currency notes – Know why RBI revived its decade-old plan

The PIB urged people not to spread or share any posts that mislead the public with false claims. This is not the first time that fake posts have gone viral. The post by PIB fact-check urged the people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources. Press Information Bureau (PIB) is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements.