RBI to stop Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026? PIB Fact Check debunks claim, states bank...

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims circulating on social media that people will no longer be able to access Rs 500 notes via ATMs after March 2026.

The internet is full of bizarre videos, most of them misleading or fake. Numerous posts with no relation to the truth frequently become viral on social media. As an example of this, a post is presently circulating on several social media platforms.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims circulating on social media that people will no longer be able to access Rs 500 notes via ATMs after March 2026. The viral post falsely claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will stop issuing this denomination, effectively removing it from circulation. However, the PIB Fact Check has debunked.

PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation. Taking to X, PIB Fact Check stated, “RBI to stop ₹500 notes from ATMs by March 2026. Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026. #PIBFactCheck: ❌This claim is #fake! ✅ @RBI has made NO such announcement.✅ ₹500 notes have NOT been discontinued and remain legal tender. Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!.”

RBI to stop ₹500 notes from ATMs by March 2026❓ Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026.#PIBFactCheck: ❌This claim is #fake! ✅ @RBI has made NO such announcement. ✅ ₹500 notes have… pic.twitter.com/F0Y3t0wHSf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 2, 2026

As per PIB, no restrictions have been imposed by the RBI on Rs 500 notes, nor have they been withdrawn from circulation. People can continue to use them as usual. The PIB team has urged the citizens not to be misled by such posts.

The PIB urged people not to spread or share any posts that mislead the public with false claims. This is not the first time that fake posts have gone viral. Misleading posts regarding Rs 500 have circulated before. The post by PIB fact check urged the people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources.

