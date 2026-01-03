  • Home
  • Business
  • RBI to stop Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026? PIB Fact Check debunks claim, states bank...

RBI to stop Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026? PIB Fact Check debunks claim, states bank…

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims circulating on social media that people will no longer be able to access Rs 500 notes via ATMs after March 2026.

Published date india.com Published: January 3, 2026 10:08 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
RBI to stop Rs 500 notes from ATMs by March 2026? PIB Fact Check debunks claim, states bank...

The internet is full of bizarre videos, most of them misleading or fake. Numerous posts with no relation to the truth frequently become viral on social media. As an example of this, a post is presently circulating on several social media platforms.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims circulating on social media that people will no longer be able to access Rs 500 notes via ATMs after March 2026. The viral post falsely claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will stop issuing this denomination, effectively removing it from circulation. However, the PIB Fact Check has debunked.

PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation. Taking to X, PIB Fact Check stated, “RBI to stop ₹500 notes from ATMs by March 2026. Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026. #PIBFactCheck: ❌This claim is #fake! ✅ @RBI has made NO such announcement.✅ ₹500 notes have NOT been discontinued and remain legal tender. Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

As per PIB, no restrictions have been imposed by the RBI on Rs 500 notes, nor have they been withdrawn from circulation. People can continue to use them as usual. The PIB team has urged the citizens not to be misled by such posts.

The PIB urged people not to spread or share any posts that mislead the public with false claims. This is not the first time that fake posts have gone viral. Misleading posts regarding Rs 500 have circulated before. The post by PIB fact check urged the people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.