Home

Business

RBL Bank Offers Up To 8.75% Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details Here

RBL Bank Offers Up To 8.75% Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details Here

RBL Bank is offering 7.2 per cent interest rate to general public, 7.7 per cent interest to senior citizens and 7.95 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

RBL Bank Offers Up To 8.75% Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check Details Here

New Delhi: The RBL Bank has announced the launch of a new Fixed Deposit scheme named ‘ACE’ with an aim to enhance customer offerings and reward long-term commitment.

In a statement, the Bank said that non-callable deposits (without premature withdrawal) above Rs 50 lakh to below Rs 2 crore under the ACE scheme will offer a 20 basis points higher rate of interest, over and above the regular callable deposits. Senior citizens and super senior citizens will get 50 basis points and 75 basis points higher interest rates respectively.

You may like to read

The RBL Bank is now offering up to 8.75 per cent interest to super senior citizens under the ACE FD scheme.

Trending Now

As per the bank, with a minimum non-callable deposit value of Rs 50 Lakh and a maximum deposit value of less than Rs 2 crore, customers can choose a tenure ranging from 12 to 240 months and enjoy the benefits on maturity, allowing them to align their investment strategy with long-term financial goals.

Both Resident & Non-Resident Indian Will Be Able To Open ACE Fixed Deposit

ACE Fixed Deposit interest rates:

12 months to less than 15 months: RBL Bank is offering 7.2 per cent interest rate to general public, 7.7 per cent interest to senior citizens and 7.95 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

453 days to less than 24 months (15 months to less than 24 months): RBL Bank is offering 8 per cent interest rate to general public, 8.5 per cent interest to senior citizens and 8.75 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

24 months < 36 months: RBL Bank is offering 7.7 per cent interest rate to general public, 8.2 per cent interest to senior citizens and 8.45 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

36 months to 60 months 1 day: RBL Bank is offering 7.3 per cent interest rate to general public, 7.8 per cent interest to senior citizens and 8.05 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

60 months 2 days to 240 months: RBL Bank is offering 7.2 per cent interest rate to general public, 7.7 per cent interest to senior citizens and 7.95 per cent interest rate to super senior citizens.

“Traditionally, a higher interest proposition is offered for non-callable deposits with a value of Rs 2 Crore and above. However, at RBL Bank we believe in empowering our customers and wanted to extend this offering to a wider range of client segments. This innovative product offers a higher interest rate compared to regular Fixed Deposit, enabling customers to benefit from the power of compounding to meet their financial aspirations,” said Deepak Gaddhyan, Branch & Business Banking Head, RBL Bank.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES