New Delhi: Indian stock markets are witnessing important stock movements amid Q2 earnings announcements. Shares of RBL Bank fell by 8 percent on Tuesday. It is important to note that the decline came after the bank announced its second-quarter results. Interestingly, the bank reported a 170 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 482 crore. Reports suggest that despite this sharp growth, investors were apparently disappointed with the results.
RBL Bank shares opened lower at Rs 400 and touched an intraday low of Rs 388 during early trading. Notably, the private bank’s stock has been on a sustained upward trend over the past several days. The rally in the stock has been underway since December 2024.
Concerns over higher provisions and credit costs weighed on the bank’s results. Consequently, brokerage firms were divided in their assessment of the stock following the earnings announcement. Goldman Sachs and CLSA maintained bearish ratings, while Citi and Nuvama remained positive.
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