RBL Bank Share Price: Shares fall over 6 percent despite 170 percent jump in Q2 profit, check details here

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are witnessing important stock movements amid Q2 earnings announcements. Shares of RBL Bank fell by 8 percent on Tuesday. It is important to note that the decline came

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New Delhi: Indian stock markets are witnessing important stock movements amid Q2 earnings announcements. Shares of RBL Bank fell by 8 percent on Tuesday. It is important to note that the decline came after the bank announced its second-quarter results. Interestingly, the bank reported a 170 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 482 crore. Reports suggest that despite this sharp growth, investors were apparently disappointed with the results.

RBL Bank shares opened lower at Rs 400 and touched an intraday low of Rs 388 during early trading. Notably, the private bank’s stock has been on a sustained upward trend over the past several days. The rally in the stock has been underway since December 2024.

How Were the Q2 Results?

RBL Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) rose 37.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,551 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined to 1.02 percent from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.29 percent from 0.37 percent.

Provisions increased to Rs 766.5 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 599.2 crore in the June quarter and ₹499.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Mixed Views from Brokerages

Concerns over higher provisions and credit costs weighed on the bank’s results. Consequently, brokerage firms were divided in their assessment of the stock following the earnings announcement. Goldman Sachs and CLSA maintained bearish ratings, while Citi and Nuvama remained positive.

Goldman Sachs maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on RBL Bank but raised its target price to Rs 310 from Rs 285.

Citi maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 505.

Morgan Stanley retained its ‘Equal-weight’ rating and raised its target price to Rs 370 from Rs 350.

Nuvama maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and increased its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 470.

CLSA retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 310.

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