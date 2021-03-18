RC Renewal, Car, Bike, Vehicle Registration Charges: If you have a 15-year-old bike, car, jeep, or imported luxury vehicle, get ready to pay up to 8 times more for obtaining a renewal of registration for personal vehicles or face hefty fines. If you use your 15-year-old motorcycle or three-wheeler or taxi for commercial purposes, then you may have to pay up to several times more for a renewal. This has come after a draft notification issued by Nitin Gadkari-led Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed the new hike of fees for renewal registration for vehicles that are 15 years old or more. The central government is aiming to implement the revised charges structure from October this year, as per a TOI report. The renewal fee is applicable for vehicles aged 15 years or more. Also Read - Bengaluru Corona Cases: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Infections a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

New Registration and Renewal fee for personal vehicles (Proposed)

1. The new registration for your motorcycle may cost you Rs 300. However, if your motorcycle is 15-year older or more, the renewal fee of Rs 1,000 is likely to be charged, as per the proposal.

2. If you want to obtain a new registration for your three-wheeler, you may have to pay Rs 600 whereas the renewal for your 15-year-old three-wheeler is likely to charge Rs 2,500.

3. If you want a new registration for your car or jeep, you may require paying Rs 600. However, the renewal for a 15-year-old jeep or car is likely to cost you Rs 5000.

4. If you have an imported car, the new registration fee can be Rs 5000. However, if you have a 15-year-old imported car, then you may have to spend Rs 40,000 for the renewal of registration.

New Registration and Renewal fee for Commercial vehicles (Proposed)

1. The new fitness certificate for your motorcycle used for commercial purposes may cost you Rs 500. The renewal of a 15-year-old motorcycle used for commercial purposes is likely to attract Rs 1000.

2. The new fitness certificate for a commercial three-wheeler may cost you Rs 1000 but the renewal of a 15-year old three-wheeler is likely to have a fee of Rs 3,500.

3. If you want to obtain a new fitness certificate for a taxi or cab, you may well have to pay Rs 1000, but a renewal for a 15-year-old commercial taxi or cab is likely to cost you Rs 7,000.

4. A new fitness certificate for medium goods or passenger commercial vehicle is likely to cost you Rs 1,300 but the renewal for 15-year-old medium goods or passenger commercial vehicles may force you to pay Rs 10,000.

5. If you want to have a new registration for heavy goods and passenger cars, you may need to pay Rs 1,500. However, for the renewal of such vehicles aged 15 years or more, you may have to pay Rs 12,500.

Get Ready for Hefty Penalty: The central government in the draft has proposed a hefty fine for delaying renewing registration and renewal of fitness certificate process. You may well have to pay Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month if you delay in renewing the registration of a personal vehicle. According to the draft, owners of commercial vehicles may be slapped with a fine of Rs 50 per day for delaying the renewal of the fitness certificate.