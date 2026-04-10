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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company gain 5 percent on update regarding new entity, check full details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company gain 5 percent on update regarding new entity, check full details here

The Board has appointed Ramakant Asopa as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, who is a Chartered Accountant with more than 14 years of experience and has strong hold in taxation, audit, fund management and corporate compliance.

Share Market News

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, a small cap company with a market cap of Rs 767.05 crore, have seen a rise of 5 percent today. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 37.50, up 4.90% or Rs 1.75 on the BSE. In its latest exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it had taken several important decisions at its board meeting held on April 9, 2026.

Pursuant to the board’s approval, Shubham Vaidya has been appointed as the company’s Managing Director (MD) for a three-year term, effective April 9, 2026. He is a Commerce (Hons.) graduate with a CFA degree and a specialization in actuarial science. He has over five years of experience in investment management, pension consulting, risk management, and wealth management.

Apart from this, the Board has appointed Ramakant Asopa as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, who is a Chartered Accountant with more than 14 years of experience and has strong hold in taxation, audit, fund management and corporate compliance.

In addition, the company has also decided to form a new entity, RDB Ergoflex LLP, which will engage in furniture manufacturing and interior solutions in India. The company will invest 51% of the total capital of ₹1 crore in this LLP, which will retain control of the company and will be considered a related party.

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Recently, the company had informed in one of its exchange filings that it has acquired an industrial plot from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran for setting up solar cell manufacturing and related industries.

The land covers approximately 36.45 acres and is valued at approximately ₹36.89 crore (approximately $3.68 billion). The land will be leased for 90 years, with an agreement to be signed within 90 days, and the lease rent will be revised every 30 years.

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