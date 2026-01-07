Home

Business

THIS company hits 52-week high as it set to acquire 70 percent stake in Solar Agro-Parks | Check details here

THIS company hits 52-week high as it set to acquire 70 percent stake in Solar Agro-Parks | Check details here

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of Rs 70,000.

बेयर मार्केट (Bear Market)

Shares of real estate company RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd are seeing a rise today. The stock was trading at ₹70.25, up 1.20% or ₹0.83, on the BSE as of last seen. In between, the scrip gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 71.50, also the counter’s 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 35. Actually, the company had given important information in its latest exchange filing after the market closed on Tuesday, after which this rise in the stock is being seen today. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The company said its Board of Directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70 percent of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company engaged in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of Rs 70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70% stake and control in the proposed entity.

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025. Currently, the subscription proceeds have not yet been invested by RDB Infra. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh, while its paid-up capital is ₹1 lakh. Since the company is new, its turnover is currently unknown.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to expand and diversify its business in renewable energy, especially solar energy, and is being done through a tender bidding process.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited is a real estate company incorporated in Kolkata in 2006. The company primarily develops residential projects such as homes, townships, and group housing developments, as well as commercial projects such as offices, malls, and shopping complexes. The company’s operations span several cities across India. The company has established a strong presence in the real estate sector, with projects in several cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.