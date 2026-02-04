Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it announces listing on National Stock Exchange: Check Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Amid flat trading on Wednesday, shares of residential and commercial project developer RDB Infrastructure (RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd) rose 3.5 per cent today, driven by the company’s latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday.

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that as part of its next development phase, it is preparing for a direct listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and, as such, the proposal has been approved in the board meeting held on February 3, 2026, although at present it is still subject to necessary approvals.

In its filing, the company stated that listing on the NSE will enhance liquidity in its shares, expand its investor base, and provide better capital raising opportunities. The company believes this move will support its future growth and strategic expansion.

RDB Infrastructure Share Price

The company’s stock was currently trading at Rs 66.46, up 3.55% or Rs 2.28 on the BSE at 10:20 am. Recently, the company gave an update about entering the solar energy sector.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of Rs 70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70% stake and control in the proposed entity.

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025. Currently, the subscription proceeds have not yet been invested by RDB Infra. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh, while its paid-up capital is ₹1 lakh. Since the company is new, its turnover is currently unknown.

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to expand and diversify its business in renewable energy, especially solar energy, and is being done through a tender bidding process.

