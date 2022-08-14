Mumbai: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away this morning in Mumbai after suffering from diabetes and kidney ailment. He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 am this morning where he was declared dead. Known as Big Bull of Dalal Street, his net worth was said to be around $5.5 Billion.Also Read - Investment Mantras From The Maverick: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Most Famous Quotes
Prime Minister Expresses Grief
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of the businessman. He tweeted, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?
He also added that Jhunjhunwala was full of life and had an indomitable spirit. Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies LIVE: Akasa Air Promises to Honour His Legacy; Final Journey at 5:30 PM in Malabar Hill
Business World Mourns Loss
The business world lost a gem today as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last this morning. The dignitaries of the business world mourned the demise of India’s Warren Buffett.
Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, shared his grief:
Uday Kotak, who was a contemporary of veteran investor in school and college, said he will be missed.
Union Ministers Pour In Tribute
Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief on the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said that he will be remembered for his knowledge of stock markets.
The Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his contribution to business and industry.
Union Minister of Civial Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted as follows:
Not just the ministers, journalists, politicians too shared their condolences. Ace cricketer Virendra Sehwag called his demise as “an end of era”.
Apart from PM Modi, Gautam Adani, Uday Kotak, Virendra Sehwag, condolences were also shared by businessman Suhel Seth, who said Jhunjhunwala had his last supper at his home in Gurgaon.