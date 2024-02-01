Real Estate Budget 2024: 2 Crore More Houses For Poor In Next 5 Years, Check Big Announcements For Housing Sector

Home

Real Estate Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that that 1 crore households will be able to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Interim Budget 2024: The interim budget for the financial year 2024–25 has been announced today amid the high hopes of real estate players. There were higher hopes that the finance minister would provide a boost to the sector with a change in the definition of affordable housing by increasing the threshold limit from the existing Rs 45 lakh.

Notably, the affordable housing sector of India saw a decline of 20% percent in sales in 2023 as compared to a decline of 30% in 2022, as per a report by property consultancy ANAROCK. Therefore, it was expected that the interim budget for 2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman would provide a big boost to the real estate sector. Keeping in mind the expectations, the government has announced many things to boost housing inclusivity in the country.

Government To Help Provide Housing For Middle Class, Announces FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government will help the middle class living in rented houses, slums or unauthorized colonies build or buy their own houses as a major announcement during the Interim Budget 2024.

Roof-top Solarisation Scheme For 1 Crore Households

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that through the solar roof-top advancement, 1 crore households will be able to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Through roof-top solarization, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of the Prime Minister on the historic day of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

