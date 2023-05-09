Home

Business

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act Guidelines To Be Followed Before Purchase Of A Property

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act Guidelines To Be Followed Before Purchase Of A Property

RERA makes sure that developers ensure that their projects are registered with the appropriate regulatory authority, and that all necessary approvals and clearances have been obtained before launching the project.

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act Guidelines To Be Followed Before Purchase Of A Property (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) was enacted by the Parliament aims to protect the rights and interests of consumers by minimising the malpractices done by the developers and promoting uniformity business practices and transactions done by developers and promoting uniformity in business practices and transactions in the real estate sector.

It has been a game-changer for the Indian real estate industry. These guidelines aim at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the real estate industry. Property developers need to comply with a range of norms that cover project registration, documentation, pricing, and quality standards.

You may like to read

RERA makes sure that developers ensure that their projects are registered with the appropriate regulatory authority, and that all necessary approvals and clearances have been obtained before launching the project.

Further, developers will need to maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation, including project timelines, construction schedules, and financial details.

What Are The RERA Guidelines A Property Must Follow

The project or the building should be registered with the State RERA. There is an online portal accessible to general public with every state RERA. It’s easy to verify if the project or the building is registered with RERA or not by putting in either its unique RERA Registration No. or by searching for it through the name.

If the particular project you’re looking for is under construction, then the buyer must ask the seller for the details of the Escrow Account. The developer is obligated to keep 70 per cent of money received from customers in an Escrow Account.

Only the carpet area, that is, the area within the four walls of the residential unit is recognised by RERA. Therefore, while evaluating a property, its carpet area should always be measured before concluding the transaction. The carpet area should be as per what was committed by the developer in the sale agreement.

The Clause 14 (3) of the RERA Act 2016 says that, “In case any structural defect or any other defect in workmanship, quality or provision of services or any other obligations of the promoter as per the agreement for sale relating to such development is brought to the notice of the promoter within a period of five years by the allottee from the date of handing over possession, it shall be the duty of the promoter to rectify such defects without further charge, within thirty days, and in the event of promoter’s failure to rectify such defects within such time, the aggrieved allottees shall be entitled to receive appropriate compensation in the manner as provided under this Act.”

However, it’s important to note that even though the above clause protects the buyer’s interest, there’s a grey area. If the defect found is due to the negligence of the customer or due to wear and tear, then the builder is not liable to repair such defects. Hence, a buyer should thoroughly inspect the property maybe with the help of experts before accepting possession of the property. Also, the buyer must keep inspection report in the record by emailing the same to the builder.

The ultimate objective of RERA is not to favour either sides, but to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem, leading to a more efficient and transparent real estate market in India. Compliance with RERA guidelines will also help developers win the trust and confidence of buyers, which is crucial in today’s highly competitive market.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.