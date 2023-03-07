Real Estate Talks: Rising Interest Rates Won’t Affect India’s Housing Market, Says Poll

Home

New Delhi: The housing market in India will remain resilient to higher interest rates and a weak global economic outlook, said a Reuters poll of property analysts who predicted almost the three months back. It is said that despite a global trend of falling housing prices and rising mortgage rates, India has exhibited resilience is emerging from a decade-long downturn due to strong demand.

A Reuters survey of 13 property market experts held between 16 February 2023 and 3 March 2023 has said that the average home prices were forecast to rise 5.5 per cent and 5.0 per cent this year and the next year. In a separate Reuters poll held in December, the numbers were similar — slightly outpacing consumer price inflation projections of 5.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25.

“Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the urge to own a house is higher than ever and thus, the residential segment has witnessed strong demand,” Divyesh Shah, Associate Director at CARE Ratings told Reuters. “While rising inflation and interest rates may impact demand to a certain extent in the near-term, the industry is however poised for steady growth in the coming 2-3 years and thus home ownership is likely to increase,” Shah added.

Since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points and is expected to raise the policy rate by another 25 per cent in April to tackle inflation.

As per the survey, all but one of 13 analysts said homeownership would rise over the next few years, partly due to a strong inclination towards owning rather than renting a home.

“India has always been an economy where home purchase is preferred over renting. The uncertainty around the pandemic further amplified the need for home ownership and security,” Abhinav Joshi, Head of Research at CBRE India told Reuters.

The perennial lack of affordable homes remain the primary concern in one of the most populous countries in the world where millions live in abject poverty, the report said. A recent increase in unemployment also raises concerns about the sustainability of the current housing market trend, it added.

During the Reuters survey, all but one of 11 analysts who answered a separate question said purchasing affordability over the coming year would worsen. Only one said it would improve.

“Amid rising prices, affordability will only worsen in the coming quarters. The financially stable seekers will continue to buy property, but buyers in the affordable and mid-segments would be impacted by this,” said Anuj Puri, chairman at ANAROCK Property Consultants.

A regional breakdown of the poll data showed prices in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, including its surrounding national capital region, will rise between 5 per cent and 6 per cent this year. However, house prices in Mumbai were forecast to grow at a slower pace of 3.5 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.