Geo-Tagging Of Properties Mandatory By MCD; Know Definition, Use And How To Do It On Your Own

Geo-tagging of properties has been made mandatory by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a deadline for the same has also been announced which is necessary to avail rebate on property tax. Know what is geo-tagging of properties, what is its use and how can you do this on your own..

Geo-Tagging Of Properties (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India’s capital city New Delhi is included in the biggest and most populated cities of the country and most people have properties in the capital. In a latest news development, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that geo-tagging of properties is mandatory so that real-time information about taxable properties in their jurisdiction. Property owners are not very happy with thist step of the MCD and are claiming that the body did not carry out the necessary preparations before making such a big announcement. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also said that those who get the geo-tagging done by January 31, 2024 will get a 10 percent rebate on property tax. What is geo-tagging of properties, what is the use of this measure and how can one do this on their own, read to know all about it..

What Is Geo-Tagging Of Properties?

According to the official website of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, https://mcdonline.nic.in, Geo-Tagging of Properties is assigning a unique Latitude-Longitude to a property on GIS map by selecting current location against any UPIC so that al properties have their location identified against unique Latitude- Longitude position.

Geo-Tagging Of Properties: Purpose, Benefit

Speaking of the purpose of geo-tagging of properties, once a property is geo-tagged, it can be easily located on a geographical space and this information can be utilized for better provisioning of different services to the citizens. Also all non-tax paying property shall be visible on GIS map. According to the website, the benefit of geo-tagging would be- Any other address is dynamic, however Latitude-Longitude band information about a property is unique relatively permanent. Moreover, such information is very precise and can be utilize for better provisioning of services to the citizen and reaching out to them.

How To Geo-Tag Property On Your Own?

Download and Install latest version 1.8 of UMA Mobile app from the the website https://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html; Refer to the installation guide first. Visit your Property Location and make sure necessary permissions like device location etc. are allowed on your Mobile Device. Select the Citizen Module and Login using your registered mobile number. You will be asked for an OTP, enter the OTP. Now, select ‘Property Tax Module’ and then select UPIC of Property which is to be geo-tagged. Before Geo-tagging, please ensure that you must be present at the property which is to be geo-tagged. Capture the Geo Coordinate of your property by pressing Capture Geo Coordinate button and then upload it. You can add a caption to include details like the name of the building, floor, House No. etc. Save the Property details by clicking on ‘Submit’ and once its done, the UPIC details will be shown in green colour. In case of an error during geo-tagging, you will have to repeat the whole process again to correct it. Only one time opportunity will be available for rectifying the errors.

