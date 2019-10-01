New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday rebutted the rumours about certain banks including cooperative banks in some locations that set the depositors to experience a bout of anxiety. In an attempt to ease their mood, the apex bank tweeted, “RBI would like to assure the public that the Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours.”
Dismissing the social media rumours, the RBI on September 25 assured that no commercial banks are going to be shut. In an official statement, RBI clarified, “Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false.”