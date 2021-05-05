Chennai: In a prudent underwriting move, Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd has decided to offer a five per cent discount on premium for those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination. Customers who are renewing or buying afresh its Health Infinity insurance policy will be offered one time five per cent discount if they had taken the Covid-19 vaccination, Reliance General said. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Follow Safety Guidelines or Face Further Restrictions, State Govt Warns Violators

The five per cent discount will be in addition to other discounts that are applicable for a policyholder. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first dose are eligible to avail this benefit.

"We want to thank IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) for their special approval to Covid Vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product amidst a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus," CEO Rakesh Jain said.

“While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritise their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.