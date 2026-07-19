Received an email to download e-PAN card? Government says, ‘Do not…’

The government has warned citizens about fake emails claiming to offer e-PAN card downloads, describing them as part of a phishing scam.

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New Delhi: In the current era, social media has emerged as an influential channel for spreading information at an unprecedented speed. Every day, all sorts of videos, images, and statements go viral and ignite discussions among the public. While some viral content represents factual events, many others are based on misinformation, deceptively edited pictures, or unverifiable statements that can mislead individuals within an instant. Meanwhile, the Government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has warned the public against fraudulent emails asking recipients to download e-PAN cards.

Received an email to download an e-PAN card? Government warns against fake emails

Have you also received an email asking you to download an e-PAN card? Well, the government has issued a warning against a fraudulent email circulating online that attempts to trick recipients into sharing sensitive personal and financial information. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has clarified that the email is fake and should not be trusted.

Taking to X, PIB Fact Check wrote, “Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck⚠️This Email is #Fake✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information”

Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️This Email is #Fake ✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information ➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/BXwZXbPk70 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2026

The image shared along with the post showed an email carrying the subject line “Download e-PAN Card Online: A step-by-step guide”, with a large “FAKE” stamp superimposed on it. The email claimed to provide instructions for downloading an e-PAN card and described the PAN card as “one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax Department.”The image also carried the warning “Beware of Fake Emails asking to download e-PAN Cards”, reinforcing that such messages are fraudulent.

What is a PAN Card?

It is to be noted that a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-character long alpha-numeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax (IT) Department. Each PAN has ten digits that are made up of a specific alphabet and letter combination. The first five characters are always alphabets, followed by four numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. Hence, we should not share our details with anyone.