New Delhi: The State Bank of India has announced that it will hire around 2000 junior-to-mid-level executives in the coming months. According to The Economic Times, the lender is looking to capitalise on the potential to grow rural lending and fee-based businesses when peers are being held back by the risks posed by Covid-19 on incomes.

People will be recruited based on their experience in rural and agriculture field. Executives for sales and call centres will also be hired.

"Besides the normal replacement recruitments, the bank plans to hire 400 for the newly-formed financial inclusion vertical," the news outlet quoted a senior SBI official as saying.

Acording to the report, the company is planning to hire 1500 people for sales and call centres verticals. While there will be mid-level executive, junior employees would be more of feet-on-the-street sales people and will get an average salary of Rs 15000-25000 a month.

Last year, the country’s biggest lender had hired 2,000 officers and 8,000 clerks across the country.