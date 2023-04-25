Home

Recurring Deposits: Definition, Advantages, Details Of Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates

Recurring Deposits: Definition, Advantages, Details Of Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Recurring deposit or RD is an investment scheme where investors invest a fixed amount each month in an RD account. Banks usually offer RDs for tenors of one to ten years. This allows investors to invest a fixed amount every month and build the corpus for short-term needs.

Just like fixed deposits, recurring deposits are also considered as a safe mode of investment. Both of them promise steady returns, and safety of capital. However, there are significant differences between a fixed deposit and a recurring deposit.

While in fixed deposits, investors make a one-time investment in an FD for a fixed tenure, in a recurring deposit, investors invest a fixed amount each month in the RD account. Tax benefits are available to both FDs and RDs under Section 80C.

Several banks have raised interest rates on RDs for five-year tenor after six consecutive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the FY23, starting from May.

Here are the top banks offering the best interest rates on RDs for 5-year tenor, according to data compiled by BankBazaar.

DCB Bank

The bank offers 7.60 per cent interest on a five-year tenor recurring deposit. An investment of Rs 5,000 per month for five years would give you Rs 3.66 lakh at the end of the tenor.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

For a five-year tenor, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.5 per cent interest rate. This bank offers the best interest rates among small finance banks. An investment of Rs 5,000 per month for five years would give you Rs 3.65 lakh at the end of the tenor.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank offers 7.25 percent interest on RDs for a five-year tenor. If you invest Rs 5,000 every month for five years, at the end of the tenor you will get Rs 3.62 lakh.

AU Small Finance Bank & Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Both the small finance banks offer 7.20 per cent interest on recurring deposits for a five-year tenor. If you invest Rs 5,000 a month, at the end of the tenor, you will receive Rs 3.62 lakh.

Similar to the case of fixed deposits, in recurring deposits too smaller private banks and small finance banks often offer higher rate of interest to attract more deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the central bank, guarantees investments in recurring deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Leading private banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering 7 per cent interest on RDs for a five-year period. Also, other smaller private players including IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank and Yes Bank, too, are giving 7 per cent interest on RDs for a 5-year tenor. It means, an investment of Rs 5,000 every month for five years, will get Rs 3.60 lakh at the end of the tenor.

This data has been taken from Bankbazaar that has compiled them from respective bank websites as of 5 April 5 2023..

