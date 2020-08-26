New Delhi: On the issue of compensation to states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and said the refusal to compensate states on GST is nothing short of betrayal by the central government. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting With CMs Over Postponement of Exams Today | Know What to Expect Here

"In the meeting of Standing Committee of Finance on August 11, Finance Secretary stated that the Centre is not in a position to pay mandatory GST compensation of 14% for the current year. This refusal is nothing short of betrayal on part of the Modi government," Sonia Gandhi said at the opposition chief ministers' meet today.

She said the draft EIA legislation is anti-democratic and the laws to protect the environment, public health are being weakened by the Central government.

Talking about the recent National Education Policy, Sonia Gandhi said it a setback to secular and scientific values, and reveals insensitivity of the government.

“The announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly,” Sonia added.

On Tuesday, the Congress president reached out to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issue of compensation to states.

Today’s meeting carries significance as the GST Council would be meeting on August 27 to discuss the issue of grant of compensation to states for the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance ministers of all states are part of the GST Council, where the opposition chief ministers are expected to jointly demand from the government grant of 14 per cent GST compensation to them.