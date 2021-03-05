Mumbai: Nita Ambani, philanthropist, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, sent an email to all Reliance employees and their family members, urging them to register themselves for getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Nita Ambani said the company would bear the full cost of vaccination for the employee, spouse, parents and children. Also Read - Infosys, Accenture Say Will to Bear Coronavirus Vaccination Costs of All Indian Employees

In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family–the Reliance family.

Nita Ambani said, "With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win."

Earlier, in the Reliance Family Day 2020 message, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had given assurances that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, Reliance would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members. She concluded the letter saying, “Corona haarega, India Jeetega.”