Rejoinder issued on malfunction of Fuel Cut Off Switch on Air India Boeing B787-8 aircraft

The airline is being advised to circulate the Boeing recommended procedure for the operation of Fuel CUT OFF switch to its crew members.

New Delhi: On February 1, Air India B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX operated flight AI 132 (London-Bangalore). During engine start in London, on two occasions crew observed that the fuel control switch did not remain positively latched in the “RUN” position when light vertical pressure was applied. On the third attempt, the switch latched correctly in “RUN” and subsequently remained stable.

Physical verification was performed by the crew

Before continuing with the rest of procedure, a physical verification was performed by the crew to confirm that the switch was fully and positively latched in the “RUN” position. No abnormal engine parameters, cautions, warnings, or related system messages were observed during engine start or at any time thereafter. The operating crew member was briefed on the observation, unnecessary contact with the switch was avoided, and engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident.

Crew reported defect in PDR after landing at Bangalore

After landing at Bangalore, crew reported the defect in the PDR. Air India referred the matter to M/s Boeing for further guidance. Based on the M/s Boeing recommended checks to establish the serviceability of fuel control switch, M/s Air India engineering observed that: “Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb.”

Pull-to-unlock force was checked on fuel control switch

In addition, based on Boeing’s communication, the pull-to-unlock force was checked on the fuel control switch using the recommended procedure on the involved fuel cut off switch, the fuel control unit to be installed and fuel cut off switch of another aircraft. In all cases the pull-to-unlock force was found within limits. These inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.