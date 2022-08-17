New Delhi: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late ace equity investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, holds at least 19 stocks in her portfolio worth Rs 9,800 crore from across the sectors, showed data available with Ace Equity. Her top holdings in terms of value include Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Rs 1,264 crore), Metro Brands (Rs 3,310 crore), Titan Company (Rs 2,379 crore). If we talk about percentages, the late billionaire’s wife held a 14.43% stake in Metro Brands and a 1.07% holding in Titan Company as of June 30, 2022. Besides, she also had stake of 3.10% in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Will Be Remembered For...: What Ratan Tata Posted on Ace Investor's Death

Metro Brands – Rs 3,310 crore Titan Company- Rs 2,379 crore Star Health and Allied Insurance Company- Rs 1,264 crore Crisil – Rs 613 crore ,NCC- Rs 515 crore The Indian Hotels- Rs 393 crore Tata Communications- Rs 333 crore The Federal Bank- Rs 231 crore Jubilant Pharmova- Rs 173 crore VA Tech Wabag – Rs 125 crore Rallis India- Rs 117 crore Aptech- Rs 106 crore

Other than that, she also has stake in some other companies like Agro Tech Foods, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Prozone Intu Properties, Autoline Industries and Bilcare.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – The Family Man

Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tied the knot in 1987. The duo embraced parenthood in 2004. On his 50th birthday, Jhunjhunwala, the greatest investor in the Indian market, had admitted that the most important factor in this journey was his family. “I can tell you one thing, nothing is more important to me than my children and there is no woman I can ever love in my life other than Rekha Jhunjhunwala (wife), come what may”, he had confessed.