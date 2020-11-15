New Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday acquired equity shares of online furniture retailer Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions for Rs 182.12 crore. Also Read - Reliance Industries to invest USD 50 million in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy

RRVL’s investment represents 96 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Urban Ladder and the venture has a further option of acquiring the balance stake, taking its shareholding to 100 per cent, the company informed the stock exchange. The retail unit firm proposes to make a further investment of up to Rs 75 crore, and it is expected to be completed by December, 2023. Also Read - Delhi HC Seeks Amazon's Reply on Future Retail Plea to Restrain it From Interfering in Reliance Deal

Urban Ladder was incorporated in India on February 17, 2012. Urban Ladder is in the business of operating a digital platform for home furniture and decor products. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Loses $7 Billion as Oil Sinks Reliance Shares

It also has a chain of retail stores in several cities across India. Urban Ladder’s audited turnover was Rs 434 crore, Rs 151.22 crore and Rs 50.61 crore, and Net Profit/(Loss) of Rs 49.41 crore, Rs 118.66 crore and Rs 457.97 crore in FY 2019, FY 2018 and FY 2017 respectively.

The aforesaid investment will further enable the group’s digital and new commerce initiatives and widen the bouquet of consumer products provided by the group, while enhancing user engagement and experience across its retail offerings.

No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment. The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the transaction.