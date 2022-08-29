Reliance AGM 2022: Reliance on Monday officially launched Jio Cloud PC – a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud during the 45th AGM Meet. “Using JioAirFiber, people can do away with all expenses related to buying computer hardware and periodically upgrading it, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud – called Jio Cloud PC,” the company said announcing the new device.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Company To Roll Out Jio 5G Services, Meta And Jio Collaborate To Launch JioMart On WhatsApp - Watch Video

According to Reliance, the device is claimed to bring power of a laptop to every businesses and households at affordable rates. The company further added that that the Cloud PC does not require any upfront investment. It also does away with the need for any periodic upgrading. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Details Succession Plans, Says Daughter Isha Is Leader Of Reliance's Retail Business

“With no upfront investment or tension of periodical upgrading, a user needs to pay only to the extent used, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business,” said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms. Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Order Groceries From Online Store

There are no details on the price and availability of the device. But it is likely that the Jio Cloud PC will be available once the roll our of Jio 5G services.

MUKESH AMBANI ANNOUNCES 5G IN DELHI, MUMBAI, CHENNAI AND KOLKATA BY DIWALI

Reliance to launch Jio 5G Services by Diwali 2022 in Metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The company further added that that it will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023. “Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world,” the company said.

“Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be Stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse,” it further added.

RELIANCE AGM 2022: KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM MUKESH AMBANI’s ADDRESS