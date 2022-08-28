Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is all set for its 45th annual general meeting on Monday. According to the reports, the investors are waiting to know the launch details of 5G services. RIL’s telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm topped India’s 5G spectrum auction with the acquisition of 24,740 MHz earlier this month. Experts are of the opinion that other significant announcements, Mukesh Ambani will speak on new energy.Also Read - Ambanis Buy Dubai's Most Expensive Home on Palm Jumeirah Beach | See Photos

The company is set to hold its 45th annual general meeting through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet.

Here’s What You Can Expect From RIL AGM 2022:

RIL AGM is likely to focus on 5G, that is the roll out timeline on handset and 5G network

Mukesh Ambani is likely to shed light on providing India’s first homegrown 5G network

There might be big updates for new energy

The RIL is unlikely to give any update/timeline for Jio and Reliance Retail IPOs.

RIL AGM may not have updates on plan to demerge Jio, Reliance Retail in the future

The Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company's annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.