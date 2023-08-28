Home

Reliance AGM 2023 Live: Jio Financial Services Set to Enter Insurance Industry, Announces Mukesh Ambani

In payments, JFS will ensure ubiquitous offerings for both consumers and merchants, further driving digital adoption.

Mumbai: In a significant announcement, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during the Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM), announced that Jio Financial Services (JFS) will enter the insurance industry and ‘potentially’ partner with global players. “Jio Financial Services will accelerate the replication of India’s dazzling growth story. In payments, JFS will ensure ubiquitous offerings for both consumers and merchants, further driving digital adoption. JFS products will explore path-breaking features such as blockchain-based platforms and CBDC,” Mukesh Ambani said.

The Reliance head also announced that the JioAir Fibre will be launched on September 19, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani are now inducted in the board of directors of Reliance Industries while Nita Ambani has stepped down.

JioAirFiber to be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio’s 5G services mark the fastest-ever rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, and the company is “on track” to cover the entire country with the ultra high-speed network by December this year, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

JioAirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, Ambani said at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Jio customer base has crossed 450 million. Its 5G network covers 96 per cent of towns and the company is on track to cover the entire country by December.

“Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 per cent,” he said.

The per-user data consumption on Jio’s network has surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month.

Ambani said that Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society, and added “we have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire.” Jio has been the main catalyst of New India’s spectacular digital transformation, he asserted.

“Now our ambitions are even higher — and they go beyond the shores of India, as I shall explain. Let’s first discuss Jio True 5G, our pioneering 5G broadband offering. We began our 5G rollout last October. In just nine months, Jio 5G is already present in over 96 per cent of the census towns of our country,” Ambani said.

