Reliance AGM 2023 Today: Where To Watch And What To Expect

The 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owned by Mukesh Ambani, is happening today, August 28 at 2:00 PM. Know where to watch and what to expect from this meeting..

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is organising its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Investors are expecting many announcements at the AGM with respect to the timeline of the Initial Public Offering (IPO). This is going to be the company’s first AGM after the listing of shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) on the stock exchanges. What are the key expectations from the RIL AGM 2023 and where to watch Reliance AGM 2023, find out.

Reliance AGM 2023 Date And Time

As mentioned earlier, the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is being organised today, August 28, 2023. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST and will be held via video conferencing.

Reliance AGM 2023: Where To Watch

The company’s Annual General Meeting can be watched by anyone. It is being held through video conferencing and to watch it, one has to visit the website- https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting. Anyone who wishes to join the meeting, must be present for it at least half an hour before the scheduled time, which is 2:00 PM.

Reliance AGM 2023: What To Expect

Quite a few key announcements are being expected from the AGM 2023 by the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani. Take a look at the key expectations of the AGM-

The meeting might give updates regarding the company’s 5G rollout and prepaid plans. Additional information is also expected on RIL’s integrated renewable energy power projects. The launch date of the JioBook Laptops and Jio AirFiber, a hotspot device that delivers high 5G Speeds wirelessly, may also be announced. Announcements are also expected after Qatar Investment Authority announced a whopping Rs. 8278 Crore investment in Reliance Retail Services; as a result the pre-money equity valuation of the retail services is now Rs. 8.3 Lakh Crore. With the listing of Jio Financial Services on stock exchanges, expansion plans regarding the same may be announced. In his annual report released early this month, Mukesh Ambani emphasised on the company’s focus on Climate Change and its importance. There might be updates on how the company will be contributing towards this climate change, sustainability and renewable clean energy. Information about the IPO of Future Retail and Reliance Jio might also be given during the Reliance AGM 2023. An important proposal that may be discussed at the AGM today is the re-appointment of Mukesh Ambani as MD of the company for the next five years, up to April 18, 2029; his current tenure will be ending on April 19, 2024. The consideration and approval of the financial results for the financial year that ended in March 2023 will also be done by the shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited.

