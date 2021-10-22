Singapore: An arbitration panel in Singapore has rejected Future Retail’s plea to quash a verdict that was pronounced last year putting its USD 3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, according to a Reuters report. The Singapore arbitration panel’s decision comes as boost for Amazon which wants to block the transaction, the Reuters report said.
Amazon has so far accused Future of breaking contracts after the latter sold its retail assets to Reliance last year. However, Future has denied any wrongdoing, the Reuters report said.
Future Retail Statement
- In a company filing at BSE today, Future Retail has stated “The Arbitration Tribunal has passed a decision dismissing the Application to vacate the Interim Award of the Emergency Arbitrator.”
- “The Tribunal’s decision to reject the Application to Vacate the EA Award has re-affirmed the grounds of the Emergency Arbitrator in specifically injuncting any application by FRL (and the other Respondents) from taking any steps in relation to the Impugned Transaction including the filing and pursuing of any application before the NCLT. Accordingly, the basis for FRL’s request for the order described in Application has also vanished,” Future Retail said in the statement.
- The company would be deciding on its future course of action based on the legal advise and available remedies in law, Future Retail said in a statement.
Reliance, Amazon, Future Retail – Top Points
- Earlier on October 1, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Reliance Retail Ventures had extended the timeline for completing its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Future Group to March 31, 2022 as it awaits regulatory and judicial clearances, as per a PTI report.
- In a regulatory filing, Future Retail said Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has “extended the timeline for Long Stop Date from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022 to which has been duly acknowledged by Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of RRVL”, the PTI report said.
- Earlier, RRVL had extended the timeline for the Long Stop Date from March 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021, said a regulatory filing by Future Retail, according to PTI report.
- In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent of one of Future”s unlisted firm, Future Coupons Ltd (which owns 7.3 per cent equity in BSE-listed Future Retail through convertible warrants), with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of 3 to 10 years, as per a PTI report.
- After Future”s deal with RRVL, Amazon had dragged Future into arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), the PTI report said.
- In October, an interim award was passed by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) in favour of the US-e-commerce major that barred Future Retail from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party, PTI reported.
- Amazon and Future have also filed litigations in Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, on the issue. The apex court had recently ruled in favour of Amazon by holding that the EA award was valid and enforceable under laws in India, as per a PTI report.