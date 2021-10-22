Singapore: An arbitration panel in Singapore has rejected Future Retail’s plea to quash a verdict that was pronounced last year putting its USD 3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, according to a Reuters report. The Singapore arbitration panel’s decision comes as boost for Amazon which wants to block the transaction, the Reuters report said.

Amazon has so far accused Future of breaking contracts after the latter sold its retail assets to Reliance last year. However, Future has denied any wrongdoing, the Reuters report said.

Future Retail Statement

In a company filing at BSE today, Future Retail has stated “The Arbitration Tribunal has passed a decision dismissing the Application to vacate the Interim Award of the Emergency Arbitrator.”

“The Tribunal’s decision to reject the Application to Vacate the EA Award has re-affirmed the grounds of the Emergency Arbitrator in specifically injuncting any application by FRL (and the other Respondents) from taking any steps in relation to the Impugned Transaction including the filing and pursuing of any application before the NCLT. Accordingly, the basis for FRL’s request for the order described in Application has also vanished,” Future Retail said in the statement.

The company would be deciding on its future course of action based on the legal advise and available remedies in law, Future Retail said in a statement.

Reliance, Amazon, Future Retail – Top Points