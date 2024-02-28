Home

Reliance Capital Shares To Be Delisted From Exchanges After NCLT Approves Hinduja Acquisition Plan

Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) now announced that its existing equity shares are likely to be delisted from the stock exchanges after NCLT approved Hinduja’s acquisition of the company on Tuesday.

The company in the exchange filing announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its ‘approved resolution plan’ for the firm is contemplating delisting of existing equity shares from the exchanges, reported Mint

In the exchange filing it said: “Not applicable, since the Approved Resolution Plan contemplates delisting of existing equity shares.”

NCLT Approves Hinduja’s Acquisition Of Reliance Capital

The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday approved Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings’ Rs 9,650-crore resolution plan to acquire bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd.

Reliance Capital had a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, and bids were invited for the resolution plan of Reliance Capital. Four applicants including IIHL and Torrent Investments participated in the bid with resolution plans, but the committee of creditors rejected all the four plans due to lower bid values.

In June 2023, the Hinduja Group firm was selected by the committee for its bid of Rs 9,661 crore upfront cash. Reliance Capital’s cash balance of Rs 500 crore will also be transferred to the lenders.

Reliance Capital Delisting Plan

“The equity shares of RCL will stand delisted from the stock exchanges in accordance with the order of the NCLT read with SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021. The liquidation value of the equity shareholder of RCL is NIL and hence, equity shareholders will not be entitled to receive any payment and no offer will be made to any shareholder of RCL.,’ instructed the filing.

“The entire existing share capital of RCL is proposed to be cancelled and extinguished for NIL consideration by virtue of the NCLT Approval Order such that IIHL and/or the Implementing Entity, and its nominees, are the only shareholders of the Corporate Debtor. The stock exchanges shall take all necessary actions to delist the equity shares of RCL; in accordance with the Approved Resolution Plan read with applicable law, including, but not limited to the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, as amended and shall pass necessary orders/directions to this effect,” instructed the filing.

