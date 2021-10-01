New Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has extended the date for completion of its deal with Future Group by another six months to March 31, 2022 owing to the protracted legal battle with Amazon. The company had earlier extended the deadline for the Rs 24,713 crore deal by six months in April.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Adityanath, to be Brand Ambassador of Govt’s One District One Product Programme

“Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) extended the timeline for Long Stop (refers to a timeframe within which all the conditions are met for a transaction to be completed) Date from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022, which has been duly acknowledged by Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of RRVL,” Future Retail informed in a regulatory filing on October 1. Also Read - LIVE Score KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Rahul, Mayank Off to Solid Start in 166-Run Chase

In August last year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) had said it will acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore. Also Read - Tata Punch Bookings To Open On October 4: Launch, Expected Price, Features, Specifications, Other Details

Reliance Industries had acquired Future Group’s retail business, which includes supermarket chain Big Bazaar in August last year. The deal, however, has faced several roadblocks since then given e-commerce behemoth Amazon’s objection to it. Amazon contests the deal claiming that a prior agreement with the Future Group entitled the company to pick up a stake in Future Retail at a later date.

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent of one of Future’s unlisted firm, Future Coupons Ltd (which owns 7.3 per cent equity in BSE-listed Future Retail through convertible warrants), with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of 3 to 10 years.

After Future’s deal with RRVL, Amazon had dragged Future into arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

In October, an interim award was passed by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) in favour of the US e-commerce major that barred Future Retail from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Amazon and Future have also filed litigations in Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, on the issue. The apex court had recently ruled in favour of Amazon by holding that the EA award was valid and enforceable under Indian laws.

Notably, Future Retail Ltd, on August 28, said it has approached the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court to maintain status quo in relation to the deal and directing it to enforce the order of the Singapore-based EA.

(With PTI inputs)