New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be holding its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today and speculations remain high on what comes out of the once-a-year speech by Mukesh Ambani to the investors. The meeting begins at 2 PM and the business tycoon will virtually address shareholders “in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse”, the Economic Times reported quoting sources. If sources are to be believed, Reliance AGM 2022 will be one of the first AGMs that happens simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as other social media platforms. Apart from the technological wizardry, investors are keenly looking forward to major announcements regarding the conglomerate’s 5G rollout plans, launch of JioPhone 5G, road map on listing of key businesses including clean energy, when and how his children would take over the reins.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Reliance Jio Likely To Launch 5G Plans | Things To Expect From Today’s Event

Follow LIVE Updates on Reliance Industries AGM 2022 Here