New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be holding its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today and speculations remain high on what comes out of the once-a-year speech by Mukesh Ambani to the investors. The meeting begins at 2 PM and the business tycoon will virtually address shareholders “in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse”, the Economic Times reported quoting sources. If sources are to be believed, Reliance AGM 2022 will be one of the first AGMs that happens simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as other social media platforms. Apart from the technological wizardry, investors are keenly looking forward to major announcements regarding the conglomerate’s 5G rollout plans, launch of JioPhone 5G, road map on listing of key businesses including clean energy, when and how his children would take over the reins.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Reliance Jio Likely To Launch 5G Plans | Things To Expect From Today’s Event

Live Updates

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Reliance AGM 2022: Following Are The Major Announcements Expected From Mukesh Ambani

    – Detailed plan about the company’s 5G rollout
    – Launch of JioPhone 5G
    – Oil-to-chemicals demerger
    – Announcements regarding transfer of reins to children
    – Separate listing for retail units
    – Focus on green energy, to achieve company’s goal of net carbon zero emission by 2035

  • 10:20 AM IST

    All Eyes On Ambani’s Speech – A Look At The Past AGMs

    Like every year, investors are keenly waiting to hear what big announcements Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani has to make to the shareholders. In RIL AGM 2014, Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio will be launched in a phased manner. Rest, as we all know, is history – How Jio disrupted the Indian telecom market! In 2016, Ambani announced that voice calls from Reliance Jio to all networks across India would be free forcing others to follow the step. In 2017, the launch of JioPhone followed by the launch of JioGigaFiber and JioPhone 2 in 2018. In 2019, Mukesh Ambani announced partnership with Microsoft and the rollout of JioFiber. In Reliance AGM 2020, the partnership with Google and Jio’s first-ever ‘Android smartphone’ were announced. Much to everybody’s surprise, in the Reliance AGM 2021, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai joined Mukesh Ambani through video conferencing where he announced the 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Reliance Jio.