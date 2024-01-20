Reliance Industries Announces Holiday Across Offices On January 22, Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

Home

The decision was made after the central government declared half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments on January 22.

New Delhi: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on Monday, January 22, in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The move is aimed at providing a chance for employees to actively participate in the historic event which will be celebrated across the country.

The decision was made after the central government declared half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments on January 22. “All public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” a Finance Ministry order dated January 18 read.

