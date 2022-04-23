New Delhi: In a significant development, the Reliance Industries on Saturday called off its agreement of Rs 24,713-crore deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group nearly 21 months after signing it. Reliance Industries had signed the deal to acquire its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing assets. In a statement, Reliance Industries Ltd said the transaction cannot go ahead as secured creditors of the latter have voted against it.Also Read - RIL Opens India's largest Convention Centre At Jio World Centre With 5G Network

Reliance Industries in a regulatory filing said the Future Group companies comprising Future Retail Limited (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings.

"The secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented," said RIL, while updating on the scheme of arrangement for the transfer of retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group to its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd (RRFLL).

This week, the Future Group companies had called meetings of their shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors to get the approval of the scheme of amalgamation and sale of assets as per the deal announced with Reliance Retail.

The Future Group, however, said the secured creditors, which mainly include banks and financial institutions, of listed entities – Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd, Future Market Networks and Future Consumer — could not get the mandatory 75 per cent approval.

The Future Group had in August 2020 announced the Rs 24,713-crore deal to sell 19 companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). Notably, the RRVL is the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.