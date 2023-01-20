Home

Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Reliance Jio Revenue Rises 19% To Rs 22,998 Crore

Reliance Jio has reported a rise of 19 per cent in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23).

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has reported a rise of 19 per cent in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) as against Rs 19,347 crore during the same period a year ago. The net profit of the telecom increased by 28.3 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,638 crore. The net profit for Reliance Jio during the period Q3 FY22 is 3,615 crore.

Reliance Jio Q3FY23 Results:

PAT at ₹4,638 cr

Revenue at ₹22,998 cr

EBITDA at ₹12,009 cr

Margins at 52.2 %