New Delhi: In a good news for Reliance Jio subscribers, the telecom giant has announced a ‘2020 Happy New Year’ offer, said a report by Business Today.

Jio’s smartphone and JioPhone users are being provided with unlimited services for one year, under the scheme.

As per the offer, unlimited voice calls and SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company, under its New Year offer, is also providing a new JioPhone along with unlimited voice calls, SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and unlimited access Jio apps for 365 days at Rs 2,020.

On December 19, Reliance Jio had announced JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB additional data with a price ranging from Rs 101 to Rs 4,001. However, these additional data vouchers, which can be used after exhausting the particular monthly data allocation, did not have any validity benefits. Jio Subscribers can get these new data vouchers by logging on through MyJio app or via the official website of the telecom operator. JioFiber consumers purchasing data vouchers of Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001 will receive additional data of 20GB, 55GB, 125GB, 275GB and 650GB respectively to their existing account. Notably, consumers will receive an additional data benefit of 2,000 GB on the purchase of data voucher of Rs 4,001.