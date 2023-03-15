Home

Business

Reliance Jio Announces Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696 for Four Members | Key Details Here

Reliance Jio Announces Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696 for Four Members | Key Details Here

According to the company, the plans start at Rs 399 per month and allow 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM. This means a total monthly charge of Rs 696 for a family of 4 (Rs 399 + Rs 99 x 3).

New Delhi: Jio announced a new set of postpaid family plans in India on Wednesday. The latest plan will enable a family of 4 to try its services for free for a month under Jio Plus. According to the company, the plans start at Rs 399 per month and allow 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM. This means a total monthly charge of Rs 696 for a family of 4 (Rs 399 + Rs 99 x 3).

“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users (…) Many postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues,” Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.

You may like to read

All You Need To Know About The New Plan:

The Jio Plus postpaid family plan starts at Rs 399 for unlimited calling and SMS and 75GB of data per month. The second, more premium plan starts at Rs 799 and offers 100GB of data along with Netflix and Amazon Prime membership. Both plans let you add up to 3 family members. If your number is eligible for the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer, you can get truly unlimited free 5G data. A mobile number of your choice, subscriptions for services like Netflix, Amazon, JioTV, and JioCinema, and India calling at Rs 1 per minute This will include Wi-Fi calling on international roaming. Subscribers for this new postpaid plan will also not be required to pay the security deposit for JioFiber. Jio will offer priority call-back service by support.

In case the postpaid user changes their mind after getting a postpaid plan, Jio says they can cancel the plan immediately, no questions asked.

How to get Jio Plus postpaid plans

For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can get the service:

Give a missed call on 70000 70000 Select the relevant option to get a Security Deposit waiver Book free home delivery of your postpaid SIM Request 3 more SIM cards for your family if needed Pay the applicable processing fee (Rs99/SIM during activation) Link the 3 family members to your account using the MyJio app to start sharing benefits

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.