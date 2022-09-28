Time’s 100 Emerging Leaders’ List: Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been named in the Time100 Next — the magazine’s list of the world’s rising stars. Significantly, he is the only Indian on the list. However, there is another Indian-born American business leader, Amrapali Gan, also on the list.Also Read - Reliance Retail's JioMart Rolls Our a Month-long Festival Season Sale | Check Deals and Offers Here

"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said about him.

It must be noted that Akash Ambani, 30, was in June last promoted to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being handed a board seat at just 22.

“He’s since played a key role landing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook,” Time added.

The list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, Time said.

The list also features the likes of American singer SZA, actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, actor and television personality Keke Palmer, and environment activist Farwiza Farhan.