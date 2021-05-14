New Delhi: In a relief for customers amid Covid pandemic, Reliance Jio has announced special offers. JioPhone users, who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic, must not worry. They will get free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Records 8,500 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips to 12%: Kejriwal

In another big announcement, Jio has stated every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. This means that a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.

"We at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," said a company statement, as per an IANS report.

“Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic,” it said.

“Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic,” it added.

However, Reliance Jio in the statement categorically stated that the Jio Covid offers are not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.