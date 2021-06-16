New Delhi: Reliance Jio Fiber customers can save around Rs 1,500! Jio is offering this benefit to customers if they opt for Jio Fiber Postpaid plans. Reliance Jio has launched Jio Fiber Postpaid plans which come with zero upfront entry cost. This will include non-payment of security deposit and installation charges. Due to the zero upfront entry cost, Jio customers could save around Rs 1,500 upfront, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Memes: Judges Brutally Trolled For Shedding 'Fake Tears', And Going Crazy After Every Performance

Jio Fiber Postpaid plans start at Rs 399 per month. Customers would get aggressive six and 12-month plan options. They will be available for subscription starting June 17.

Jio Fiber is offering symmetric plans, wherein the download speed would be equal to the upload speed. Under the postpaid plans, Jio Fiber would offer set top box at no extra cost (Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit) for OTT apps.

The subscribers would get up to 15 paid OTT apps for the Rs 999 and above plan. It also comes with the ‘Autopay’ payment service.

Jio Recharge Plans

A few days back, Reliance Jio has introduced ‘Jio Freedom Plans’, which include five new ‘no daily data limit’ prepaid schemes. The new prepaid plans come with 30-day cycle and multiple validity, unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans which came with 28-day cycle and multiple validity. These plans will offer ‘uncapped-data and unlimited voice’ with validity cycles of 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days, as per the information on the Jio website

There are five plans listed in the website, starting at Rs 127 for 15 days which brings 12 GB of uncapped daily data over the plan period. Other plans with validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced at Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397, respectively, showed the Jio website.

Further, the plans also offer access to Jio’s information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema and JioNews, among others.