Reliance Jio prepaid plans 2026: Mukesh Ambani’s company offers budget-friendly options to keep your SIM active until 2027

Jio’s affordable long-term annual plans are an excellent choice for users who want uninterrupted service throughout the year. lets check out the prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans 2026: Mukesh Ambani’s company, Reliance Jio, continues its subscriber growth by offering affordable recharge plans and promising services to its users. For users who want a year-long service without the tension of recharging the number every month, long-term annual plans are an excellent choice. Let’s check out the plans.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans 2026: Rs 3,599 plan

This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and is specially designed for those who want a “set it and forget it” experience.

Validity: 365 days

Calling: Users will get unlimited voice calls with free pan-India roaming.

Data: Users will get 2.5GB of high-speed data every day, which means 912.5GB of total data.

SMS: 100 free daily SMS.

5G Benefit: Unlimited 5G data in 5G-covered areas.

Additional benefits: Access to JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and a Google Gemini Pro subscription

Comparison of Jio Annual Plans (2026)

Plan Price Validity Daily Data Key Extra Benefit Rs 3,599 365 Days 2.5GB/day + Unlimited 5G Google Gemini Pro Rs 3,999 365 Days 2.5GB/day + Unlimited 5G FanCode OTT Subscription Rs 1,748 336 Days None (Voice Only) Unlimited Calling

Reliance Jio prepaid plans 2026: Rs 3,999 plan

This plan is specially designed for people who love live sports. The plan offers a premium OTT subscription.

Validity: 365 days

Calling: Unlimited calling with pan-India roaming.

Data: 2.5GB data every day till 365th day.

OTT Benefit: Free FanCode app

Additional benefits: Unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, JioTV, JioAI Cloud and Google Gemini Pro.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans 2026: Rs 1,748 plan

This plan is best for users who use their phones for calling and don’t require mobile data.

Validity: 336 days

Calling: Unlimited calling on all networks.

Data: NIL

SMS: 3,600 Free SMS.

Apps: User will get access to JioAI Cloud and JioTV.

