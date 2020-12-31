New Delhi: In a happy news for Reliance Jio users, the telecom giant will once again make off-net domestic voice calls free come January 1, after interconnect usage charges (IUC) on such services ends. Also Read - Why do we Celebrate New Year on January 1? All You Need to Know Before Stepping Into 2021

"All calls from Jio to other networks in India to be free from January 1, 2021 as Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) regime ends," the company said in a statement.

Off-net domestic voice calls from Jio to any network, anywhere in the country, will be free from January 1, 2021. Currently, customers are being charged for off-net voice calls due to the IUC regime.

On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network, the company clarified.

In September 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) extended the timeline for implementation of IUC on mobile-to-mobile calls beyond January 2020, after which Jio began charging its customers for off-net voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

The company said it had assured users that the charges would be in effect only until the telecom regulator abolishes IUC.

“Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE,” the company statement added.